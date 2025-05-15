Sam Gagner News: Announces retirement
Gagner has retired and was named Director of Player Development with Ottawa on Thursday.
Gagner played 19 games with AHL Belleville in 2024-25, picking up 10 assists. He played 17 seasons in the NHL, managing 197 goals and 332 assists across 1,043 regular-season games with Edmonton, Arizona, Philadelphia, Columbus, Vancouver, Detroit and Winnipeg. He played in only 11 playoff games during his long career, picking up four helpers.
Sam Gagner
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now