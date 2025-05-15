Sam Gagner News: Announces retirement

Gagner has retired and was named Director of Player Development with Ottawa on Thursday.

Gagner played 19 games with AHL Belleville in 2024-25, picking up 10 assists. He played 17 seasons in the NHL, managing 197 goals and 332 assists across 1,043 regular-season games with Edmonton, Arizona, Philadelphia, Columbus, Vancouver, Detroit and Winnipeg. He played in only 11 playoff games during his long career, picking up four helpers.