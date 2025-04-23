Fantasy Hockey
Sam Malinski headshot

Sam Malinski News: Earns assist in playoff debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Malinski notched an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 3.

This was Malinski's playoff debut after he sat out the first two games of the series in Dallas. He was still limited to 12:23 of ice time, but he was able to help out on a Valeri Nichushkin tally in the first period. Malinski had 15 points over 76 regular-season contests, but he earned three of those points over his last five outings of the campaign, so he may be able to build a little momentum if he stays in the lineup over Erik Johnson and Keaton Middleton.

