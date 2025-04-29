Fantasy Hockey
Sam Montembeault headshot

Sam Montembeault Injury: Questionable for Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Montembeault (lower body) remains day-to-day in the lead up to Wednesday's Game 5 clash with Washington, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Montembeault put up decent numbers in his three postseason appearances, registering a 2.76 GAA and .908 save percentage despite failing to record a victory. Barring a surprise recovery, Montembeault seems unlikely to guard the cage for Game 5, which would leave the crease open for Jakub Dobes, who started Game 4.

Sam Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
