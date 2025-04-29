Sam Montembeault Injury: Questionable for Game 5
Montembeault (lower body) remains day-to-day in the lead up to Wednesday's Game 5 clash with Washington, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Montembeault put up decent numbers in his three postseason appearances, registering a 2.76 GAA and .908 save percentage despite failing to record a victory. Barring a surprise recovery, Montembeault seems unlikely to guard the cage for Game 5, which would leave the crease open for Jakub Dobes, who started Game 4.
