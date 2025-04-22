Sam Reinhart News: One of each in Game 1 win

Reinhart scored a goal on two shots, dished a power-play assist, added four PIM and logged two hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Lightning in Game 1.

Reinhart racked up eight goals and nine assists over his last 17 games of the regular season, a span that included six multi-point efforts. The Panthers rested many players, including Reinhart, late in the season, and he looked pretty fresh for Game 1. The 29-year-old is one of the team's most important all-around forwards. He had 39 goals, 42 assists, 213 shots on net, 103 hits, 62 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 79 regular-season contests while seeing top-six minutes.