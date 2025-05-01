Sam Reinhart News: Pair of points in Wednesday's win

Reinhart scored an empty-net goal on seven shots and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Reinhart was steady throughout the first round, earning at least one point in four of five games. He's collected two goals, four assists, 16 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-2 rating in the postseason while playing in an all-situations role. He's on the top line and first power-play unit, so he's poised to be a big factor on offense heading into the second round.