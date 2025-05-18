Fantasy Hockey
Sam Reinhart

Sam Reinhart News: Scores off faceoff win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2025 at 8:02pm

Reinhart scored a goal, added four hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7.

A quick faceoff win by Aleksander Barkov left Reinhart with space to shoot, and his shot was true to give the Panthers a 5-1 lead midway through the third period. The 29-year-old winger earned five points over the last five games of the second round. Overall, he's at four goals, 11 points, 41 shots on net, 27 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating across 12 playoff outings in a top-line role.

Sam Reinhart
Florida Panthers

