Sam Rinzel News: Named defensive standout

RInzel was announced as the Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Rinzel put together a solid 2024-25 campaign on the offensive side of the puck as well, registering 10 goals and 31 points -- both career highs -- in 39 games with the University of Minnesota. Selected by the Blackhawks with the 25th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, fantasy players will have to take a wait-and-see approach regarding the defenseman's future, as he could return to college next year.