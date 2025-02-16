Sam Rinzel News: Slumping offensively

Rinzel has one assist in his last eight appearances with the University of Minnesota.

Rinzel had been consistent offensively before his recent struggles, providing nine goals and 15 helpers in his first 24 outings. Despite his scoring slump, the 20-year-old sophomore defender should surpass the 28 points he had in 39 games last season. The Blackhawks selected Rinzel with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.