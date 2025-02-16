Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Rinzel headshot

Sam Rinzel News: Slumping offensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Rinzel has one assist in his last eight appearances with the University of Minnesota.

Rinzel had been consistent offensively before his recent struggles, providing nine goals and 15 helpers in his first 24 outings. Despite his scoring slump, the 20-year-old sophomore defender should surpass the 28 points he had in 39 games last season. The Blackhawks selected Rinzel with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Sam Rinzel
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now