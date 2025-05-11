Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Steel headshot

Sam Steel News: Chips in two helpers Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Steel recorded two even-strength assists in Sunday's 5-2 win over Winnipeg in Game 3.

Steel has been a valuable depth contributor in the postseason -- he has five assists over 10 games. That kind of production for a fourth-line player goes a long way for a team with Stanley Cup aspirations, as it allows head coach Pete DeBoer to roll all four lines. Steel has added 16 hits and 12 PIM while managing 13:40 of ice time in the 2024-25 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Game 4 will take place in Dallas on Tuesday.

Sam Steel
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now