Sam Steel News: Chips in two helpers Sunday

Steel recorded two even-strength assists in Sunday's 5-2 win over Winnipeg in Game 3.

Steel has been a valuable depth contributor in the postseason -- he has five assists over 10 games. That kind of production for a fourth-line player goes a long way for a team with Stanley Cup aspirations, as it allows head coach Pete DeBoer to roll all four lines. Steel has added 16 hits and 12 PIM while managing 13:40 of ice time in the 2024-25 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Game 4 will take place in Dallas on Tuesday.