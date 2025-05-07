Sam Steel News: Pockets helper in Game 1

Steel provided an assist, five hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Jets in Game 1.

Steel snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. The 27-year-old is filling a bottom-six role this postseason, though he's strong defensively and can earn extra shifts when the Stars need to hold a lead. He's contributed three assists, three shots on net, 14 hits, three blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-1 rating over eight playoff appearances.