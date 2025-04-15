Samuel Helenius News: Surprise two-goal scorer

Helenius scored twice on three shots, doled out four hits, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Kraken.

Helenius ended an 11-game point drought in style. He opened the scoring at 15:14 of the first period and then added the Kings' last goal in the third, which ended up being the game-winner when the Kraken rallied close but couldn't tie it. This was Helenius' first multi-point outing in the NHL. He's posted four goals, three assists, 29 shots on net, 145 hits and a plus-1 rating over 49 appearances in a bottom-six role this season.