Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Samuel Honzek headshot

Samuel Honzek News: Adjusting to AHL play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Honzek has 18 points over 36 games with AHL Calgary this season.

Honzek received five games of NHL action early in the season, though an injury and a lack of scoring production made it a quick return for him to a lower level. After producing 87 points over 76 appearances with WHL Vancouver across the previous two seasons, Honzek has needed an adjustment in the professional ranks. The winger is just 20 years old, so he's got plenty of time to round out his game before being a more regular NHL option.

Samuel Honzek
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now