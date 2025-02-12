Samuel Honzek News: Adjusting to AHL play

Honzek has 18 points over 36 games with AHL Calgary this season.

Honzek received five games of NHL action early in the season, though an injury and a lack of scoring production made it a quick return for him to a lower level. After producing 87 points over 76 appearances with WHL Vancouver across the previous two seasons, Honzek has needed an adjustment in the professional ranks. The winger is just 20 years old, so he's got plenty of time to round out his game before being a more regular NHL option.