Samuel Jonsson News: Signs entry-level deal

Jonsson signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Oilers on Saturday.

Jonsson had a 1.88 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 24 regular-season outings this campaign with BIK Karlskoga of the HockeyAllsvenskan, which is Sweden's second-highest league. His efforts led to Jonsson being named the 2024-25 HockeyAllsvenskan Goalie of the Year. Edmonton selected the 21-year-old netminder with the No. 158 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.