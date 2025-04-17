Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Samuel Poulin headshot

Samuel Poulin News: Called up by Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Poulin was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Poulin made six appearances for Pittsburgh in November, recording an assist, eight hits and two PIM while averaging 10:06 of ice time. He's been in the minors since Nov. 25 but will rejoin the Penguins ahead of Thursday's regular-season finale against Washington.

Samuel Poulin
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now