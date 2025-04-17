Samuel Poulin News: Called up by Pittsburgh

Poulin was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Poulin made six appearances for Pittsburgh in November, recording an assist, eight hits and two PIM while averaging 10:06 of ice time. He's been in the minors since Nov. 25 but will rejoin the Penguins ahead of Thursday's regular-season finale against Washington.