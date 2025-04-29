Scott Wedgewood News: Needed in relief Monday

Wedgewood stopped all eight shots he faced in the third period Monday after replacing Mackenzie Blackwood during the Avalanche's 6-2 loss to the Stars in Game 5 of their first-round series.

The 32-year-old netminder was sharp in his first game action in over two weeks, but the hole Colorado found itself in heading into the final frame was too deep to climb out of. Blackwood had been playing well prior to Monday's collapse, so Wedgewood will likely be back on the bench for Game 6 on Thursday as the Avs try to force a Game 7.