Sean Walker headshot

Sean Walker News: Two-point effort in Monday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Walker produced a goal and an assist Monday in the Hurricanes' 5-2 win over the Capitals in Game 4 of their second-round series.

Both points came in the third period as the 'Canes fended off a comeback attempt. Walker had been held off the scoresheet in eight straight games to begin the team's postseason run, and his role on the third pairing doesn't give him much of a fantasy ceiling after a regular season that saw him collect five goals and 16 points while playing all 82 games.

