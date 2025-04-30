Fantasy Hockey
Sebastian Aho headshot

Sebastian Aho News: Plays hero to clinch series win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Aho scored two power-play goals, one the game-winner, and added an even-strength assist Tuesday in the Hurricanes' 5-4 double-overtime victory over the Devils in Game 5 of their first-round series.

The 27-year-old tied the score at 4-4 with his first tally midway through the second period, then ended the night, and the series, with a one-timer from the faceoff circle past Jacob Markstrom early in the second OT. Aho has reeled off three straight multi-point performances, and he'll head into the second round with three goals and eight points through five games this postseason.

Sebastian Aho
Carolina Hurricanes
