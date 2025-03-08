Semyon Varlamov Injury: Doubtful to return this season
Varlamov (lower body) is unlikely to return this season, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Varlamov has been out since Nov. 29, and at this point, it doesn't look like he will return to action. At 36 years old, an absence of this length is moderately concerning, but there's been no indication the injury is career-threatening. He is under contract for two more seasons.
