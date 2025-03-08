Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Semyon Varlamov headshot

Semyon Varlamov Injury: Doubtful to return this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 6:01pm

Varlamov (lower body) is unlikely to return this season, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov has been out since Nov. 29, and at this point, it doesn't look like he will return to action. At 36 years old, an absence of this length is moderately concerning, but there's been no indication the injury is career-threatening. He is under contract for two more seasons.

Semyon Varlamov
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now