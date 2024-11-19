Semyon Varlamov News: Confirmed starter on the road

Varlamov will guard the road crease versus the Flames on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday relays.

Varlamov will attempt to pick up his third straight win against a Calgary club that's scoring 2.67 goals per game through 18 outings. The 36-year-old made 24 saves on 26 shots in a 5-2 win over Vancouver in his last start Nov. 14. The Russian netminder has posted a 3-3-1 record, .892 save percentage and 2.86 GAA through seven appearances.