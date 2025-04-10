Sergei Bobrovsky News: Another strong outing

Bobrovsky made 27 saves in a 4-1 win over Detroit on Thursday.

Alex DeBrincat was the only Wing to beat him; it came early in the first period. Bobrovksy has won two straight games, and he allowed only one goal in each contest. Bob's 2.39 GAA puts him fifth in the NHL this season. And his .908 save percentage is 15th in the league. Bobrovsky is peaking for the postseason, but daily managers need to watch his deployment carefully. The Panthers have three games left, and they will likely give him some rest heading into the postseason.