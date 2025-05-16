Sergei Bobrovsky News: Can't close out Toronto

Bobrovsky allowed two goals on 17 shots in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 6.

Bobrovsky had won the last three games, allowing just five goals on 86 shots in that span. He was decent in goal again Friday, but the Panthers didn't give him any scoring support. Bobrovsky is a virtual guarantee to start in Game 7 on Sunday. He is 2-0 in his previous appearances in Game 7 in his career, including a 2-1 win to close out the Oilers in last year's Stanley Cup Finals.