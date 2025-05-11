Sergei Bobrovsky News: Evens series with shutout

Bobrovsky posted a 23-save shutout in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

Bobrovsky had given up at least four goals in each of the first three games of the series, but he gained a little momentum with an overtime win in Game 3. That carried over for Game 4, as Bobrovsky posted his second shutout in nine appearances this postseason. This was the fifth shutout of his playoff career. With the series now tied at 2-2 and the Panthers carrying momentum, Bobrovsky will look to keep the good times rolling in Toronto on Wednesday for Game 5.