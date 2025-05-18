Sergei Bobrovsky News: Grabs Game 7 win

Bobrovsky stopped 19 of 20 shots in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7.

The Panthers started off the game strong but had nothing to show for it in the first period. Bobrovsky was able to hold the fort until his teammates' offense started clicking in the middle frame, as he improved to 3-0 in Game 7s in his career. He's up to 8-4 in the playoffs with a 2.31 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 12 appearances. Bobrovsky won't get any extra time to rest -- the Panthers are off to Carolina to open the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday.