Sergei Bobrovsky News: Guarding goal in Game 5

Bobrovsky will protect the road goal versus the Maple Leafs in Game 5 on Wednesday, David Dwork of The Hockey News reports.

Bobrovsky leveled the series with a shutout win in Game 4, making 23 saves. The 36-year-old has a 2.62 GAA and an .888 save percentage over nine playoff outings, though those marks are slightly worse on the road (2.85 GAA, .883 save percentage over five games). Still, the Panthers have momentum after finding success on home ice and will look to keep it up in Toronto in this pivotal contest.