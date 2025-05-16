Sergei Bobrovsky News: In goal Friday

Bobrovsky will get the starting nod at home in Game 6 against the Leafs on Friday, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Bobrovsky gave up just one goal on 55 shots (.982 save percentage) in his last two outings, putting up some of his best performances in the postseason. At this point, the Cats aren't going to put anybody else in the crease even if the Russian backstop stumbles in Game 6. As long as he's healthy, it's Bobrovsky's crease the rest of the postseason.