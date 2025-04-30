Sergei Bobrovsky News: Looking to close out rivals

Bobrovsky will start in goal on the road versus the Lightning in Game 5, Alex Baumgartner of Five Reasons Sports reports.

Bobrovsky is 3-1 in the series, adding a 2.01 GAA and a .902 save percentage. The 36-year-old won both previous starts in Tampa to begin the series, including a shutout win in Game 2. A win by the Panthers on Wednesday would afford Bobrovsky a bit of a breather prior to the second round.