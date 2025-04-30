Fantasy Hockey
Sergei Bobrovsky

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Looking to close out rivals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Bobrovsky will start in goal on the road versus the Lightning in Game 5, Alex Baumgartner of Five Reasons Sports reports.

Bobrovsky is 3-1 in the series, adding a 2.01 GAA and a .902 save percentage. The 36-year-old won both previous starts in Tampa to begin the series, including a shutout win in Game 2. A win by the Panthers on Wednesday would afford Bobrovsky a bit of a breather prior to the second round.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
