Sergei Bobrovsky News: Not busy in Game 4 win

Bobrovsky made 18 saves Monday in the Panthers' 4-2 win over the Lightning in Game 4 of their first-round series.

Two Tampa Bay goals 11 seconds apart in the second period accounted for all the scoring against Bobrovsky, but he otherwise stood tall. The veteran netminder has given up two goals or fewer in three of four starts to begin Florida's postseason run, and he'll take a 2.01 GAA and .902 save percentage into Game 5 on Wednesday as the Panthers look to punch their tickets to the second round.