Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Rough night in blue paint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 9:17pm

Bobrovsky made 17 saves on 21 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Lightning on Saturday in Game 3. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Bobrovsky probably wants at least one of the goals back, but the loss wasn't on him. The Bolts came out hungry and desperate, and the Panthers came up against a brick wall in Andrei Vasilevskiy. Game 4 goes Monday with the Panthers up 2-1 in the series, and Bobrovsky will likely be back in the blue paint.

