Sergei Bobrovsky News: Secures OT win Friday

Bobrovsky stopped 27 of 31 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The veteran netminder bounced back from two ugly road losses, and while the Panthers escaped with the win in this one, it's worth noting that Bobrovsky's play hasn't delivered many results in fantasy. He's posted a save percentage below the .900 mark in each of his last four starts, going 2-2-0 with a 3.84 GAA and an .855 save percentage over that stretch. He's 5-3-0 with a 2.94 GAA and an .875 save percentage in eight playoff starts so far.