Sergei Bobrovsky News: Set for Game 1 start

Bobrovsky is expected to defend the road net in Game 1 against Carolina on Tuesday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Bobrovsky has surrendered only four goals on 92 shots in his last four outings en route to posting a 3-1 record. He has gone 8-4 with two shutouts, a 2.31 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 12 appearances this postseason. Carolina has registered the second-most shots per game (33.2) and the sixth-best goals per game (3.40) in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.