Sergei Bobrovsky News: Set to start Game 4
Bobrovsky is expected to patrol the home crease against Toronto on Sunday in Game 4, Panthers play-by-play announcer Steve Goldstein reports.
Bobrovsky is coming off a 27-save effort in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 3. He has surrendered 13 goals on 81 shots through three outings versus Toronto in the second round. Bobrovsky has a 5-3 record with one shutout, a 2.94 GAA and an .875 save percentage across eight appearances this postseason. Toronto has posted 3.56 goals per game in the 2025 playoffs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now