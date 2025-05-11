Fantasy Hockey
Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Set to start Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Bobrovsky is expected to patrol the home crease against Toronto on Sunday in Game 4, Panthers play-by-play announcer Steve Goldstein reports.

Bobrovsky is coming off a 27-save effort in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 3. He has surrendered 13 goals on 81 shots through three outings versus Toronto in the second round. Bobrovsky has a 5-3 record with one shutout, a 2.94 GAA and an .875 save percentage across eight appearances this postseason. Toronto has posted 3.56 goals per game in the 2025 playoffs.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers

