Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Set to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2025 at 11:02am

Bobrovsky is expected to start on the road against Toronto for Game 2 on Wednesday, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Bobrovsky stopped 25 of 30 shots en route to a 5-4 loss against the Maple Leafs in Game 1, so he'll be attempting to help even the series. He's 4-2 with a 2.69 GAA and an .887 save percentage across six playoff appearances this year. Toronto is tied for sixth with 3.43 goals per game in the 2025 postseason.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
