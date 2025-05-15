Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Sharp in Wednesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Bobrovsky made 31 saves Wednesday in the Panthers' 6-1 rout of the Maple Leafs in Game 5 of their second-round series.

Nicholas Robertson spoiled Bobrovsky's shutout bid with just over a minute left in the third period, but that didn't take away from another impressive performance by the veteran netminder. Bobrovsky has won three straight starts to put the Panthers on the brink of advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals, posting a 1.54 GAA and .942 save percentage during the hot streak. He'll look to finish the job in Game 6 back in south Florida on Friday.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now