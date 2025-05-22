Sergei Bobrovsky News: Starting Game 2
Bobrovsky will guard the road goal versus the Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Bobrovsky stopped 31 of 33 shots in a 5-2 win to open the series Tuesday. He's 9-4 with a 2.29 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 13 playoff contests so far. The 33 shots against the Hurricanes put up Game 1 were the most Bobrovsky has faced so far in the postseason, so he'll likely continue to be busy throughout the series.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now