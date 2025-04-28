Fantasy Hockey
Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Starting Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 10:57am

Bobrovsky will start Monday's critical Game 4 at home against the Lightning, Panthers play-by-play announcer Steve Goldstein reports.

The Panthers had a chance to grab a stranglehold on the series in Game 3 and Bobrovsky had a tough game, stopping just 17 of the 21 shots he faced. The 36-year-old will get a chance to rebound from that performance in Game 4 and try to capture some of the magic from the first two games where he stopped 39 of 41 shots (.951 save percentage).

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
