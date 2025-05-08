Sergei Bobrovsky News: Stumbles again in Toronto

Bobrovsky made 16 saves Wednesday in the Panthers' 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 2 of their second-round series.

The veteran netminder would probably like another crack at the game-winner -- Bobrovsky dropped into his butterfly a little too soon on Mitch Marner's long-range shot early in the third period, and got beaten high to his blocker side just 17 seconds after Florida had tied the game at 3-3. Bobrovsky's given up at least three goals in four of his last five starts, posting a 3.67 GAA and .850 save percentage during that stretch, and with the Panthers staring at a 2-0 deficit in the series, the team's fortunes could rest on him shaking out of his slump in Game 3 on Friday.