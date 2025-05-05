Sergei Bobrovsky News: Tending twine in Game 1
Bobrovsky will be between the road pipes in Toronto on Monday in Game 1, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.
Bobrovsky posted a solid 2.21 GAA and a .901 save percentage over five outings in Florida's first-round series win against Tampa Bay. The Russian netminder went 3-1-0 while stopping 86 of 93 shots on goal against the Maple Leafs during the regular season. Toronto generated 3.17 goals per game in the first round versus Ottawa.
