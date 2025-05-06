Sergei Bobrovsky News: Toppled by Toronto in Game 1

Bobrovsky made 24 saves Monday in the Panthers' 5-4 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 1 of their second-round series.

Toronto took a 4-1 lead into the third period, and while Florida rallied in the final frame, Bobrovsky couldn't stop Matthew Knies on a partial breakaway with six minutes left for what proved to be the game-winner. It's the first time this postseason that Bobrovsky has given up more than four goals in a contest, and he'll take a 2.69 GAA and .886 save percentage through six playoff outings into Game 2 on Wednesday.