Seth Jarvis headshot

Seth Jarvis Injury: Deemed game-time call

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Jarvis (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against Anaheim, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Jarvis sustained an injury during Saturday's game against the Kings, but head coach Rod Brind'Amour said before Sunday's matchup that he hopes the 23-year-old forward will be able to play against the Ducks. However, the Hurricanes' medical staff will wait until after warmups before determining Jarvis' status. Jarvis' early exit snapped a six-game point streak in which he racked up four goals, two assists, five hits, five blocked shots and a plus-6 rating.

