Seth Jarvis News: Points in three straight games

Jarvis banked a power-play assist and a plus-1 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Devils in Game 4.

While Jarvis was held without a point in Game 1, the right-shot winger has gotten on the scoresheet in the ensuing three matchups. The 23-year-old was replaced on the top line Sunday by Andrei Svechnikov, so it'll be worth monitoring how Jarvis performs away from Sebastian Aho. Jarvis still has his spot on the No. 1 power-play unit, so his production shouldn't take much of a hit, if at all. The 2020 first-round selection has recorded two goals, three points, eight shots on net, two PIM and an even plus-minus rating while managing 21:03 of ice time over four postseason outings.