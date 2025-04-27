Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Seth Jarvis headshot

Seth Jarvis News: Points in three straight games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Jarvis banked a power-play assist and a plus-1 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Devils in Game 4.

While Jarvis was held without a point in Game 1, the right-shot winger has gotten on the scoresheet in the ensuing three matchups. The 23-year-old was replaced on the top line Sunday by Andrei Svechnikov, so it'll be worth monitoring how Jarvis performs away from Sebastian Aho. Jarvis still has his spot on the No. 1 power-play unit, so his production shouldn't take much of a hit, if at all. The 2020 first-round selection has recorded two goals, three points, eight shots on net, two PIM and an even plus-minus rating while managing 21:03 of ice time over four postseason outings.

Seth Jarvis
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now