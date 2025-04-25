Seth Jarvis News: Strikes on power play

Jarvis scored a power-play goal, added two PIM and logged three hits in Friday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Devils in Game 3.

Jarvis has scored in back-to-back games. The 23-year-old winger is up to two goals, six shots on net, 10 hits, five blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over three playoff outings. He's filling a top-line role and also has a spot on the first power-play unit, so he should be able to sustain a high level of scoring throughout the Hurricanes' playoff run.