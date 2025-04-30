Fantasy Hockey
Seth Jarvis News: Two helpers in series-clinching win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Jarvis collected two power-play assists Tuesday in the Hurricanes' 5-4 double-overtime win over the Devils in Game 5 of their first-round series.

He had a hand in a pair of Sebastian Aho tallies, one that tied the game at 4-4 in the second period and the other the game-winner early in the second OT. Jarvis heads into the second round with a four-game point streak going, during which he's collected two goals and five points.

