Seth Jarvis News: Two helpers in Tuesday's loss

Jarvis picked up two assists Tuesday, one on the power play, in the Hurricanes' 5-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The 23-year-old helped set up tallies by Sebastian Aho in the first period and Jackson Blake in the third, but it wasn't enough as Carolina stumbled as a team to begin the series. Jarvis has gotten onto the scoresheet in five straight games, and through 11 playoff contests he's racked up four goals and 12 points, including one goal and six assists with the man advantage.