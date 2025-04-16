Shane Lachance News: Secures entry-level deal

Lachance agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with New Jersey on Wednesday.

Lachance will link up with AHL Utica for the remainder of this season before his deal officially kicks in ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. During his sophomore campaign with Boston University, the 21-year-old winger notched 12 goals and 18 assists in 40 appearances. Originally selected by the Oilers in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft, Lachance was acquired by the Devils as compensation for helping facilitate the Trent Frederic (ankle) move to Edmonton from Boston.