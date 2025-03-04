Shane Lachance News: Sent to New Jersey

Lachance was acquired by the Devils from the Oilers on Tuesday for facilitating an existing trade between Edmonton and Boston.

Lachance has earned 10 goals and 25 points over 32 games in his sophomore season with Boston University in 2024-25. The 21-year-old was a sixth-round selection by the Oilers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. According to Dan Rosen of NHL.com, the Devils received Lachance as a result of the team retaining 50 percent of Trent Frederic's contract -- the former was traded from Boston to Edmonton on Tuesday.