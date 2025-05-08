Fantasy Hockey
Shayne Gostisbehere News: Gets team's only goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Gostisbehere scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Washington in Game 2.

Gostisbehere scored on a one-timer from the right circle after the puck slid to him following a block by John Carlson. The defender has two goals, three assists and 14 shots in seven games this postseason. Ghost has really stepped up in the playoffs this year -- he had eight points, including two goals, in 32 games in four other postseasons, combined.

