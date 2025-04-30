Shayne Gostisbehere News: Two PP assists in Game 5 win

Gostisbehere notched two power-play assists Tuesday in the Hurricanes' 5-4 double-overtime win over the Devils in Game 5 of their first-round series.

He helped set up a pair of Sebastian Aho tallies, one that tied the game at 4-4 in the second period and the other the game-winner early in the second OT. Gostisbehere wraps up the first round with a goal and four points through five games, including three power-play assists.