Shea Theodore headshot

Shea Theodore Injury: Out of 4 Nations with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 9:12pm

Theodore (arm) is out the rest of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, reports Willie Ramirez of the Hockey News.

Canada's coach Jon Cooper revealed the loss at the postgame presser. This is devastating news for Canada, but worse for the Golden Knights. Theodore has 48 points (seven goals, 41 assists) in 55 NHL games this season, and he sits fourth in NHL scoring from the blue line. We don't know how much time he'll miss, but it is likely measured in weeks.

Shea Theodore
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
