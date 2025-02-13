Shea Theodore Injury: Week-to-week

Theodore (arm) is week-to-week after he was injured early in the second period versus Sweden on Wednesday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Theodore took a big hit into the boards, courtesy of Adrian Kempe, and did not return. It is a huge blow for Team Canada as well as the Golden Knights, who will be without their star defenseman when the season starts up again Feb. 22. Theodore has seven goals and 41 assists across 55 appearances this season. Travis Sanheim will enter Team Canada's lineup replacing Theodore on Saturday versus the United States.