Shea Theodore headshot

Shea Theodore News: Contributes power-play assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Theodore provided a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 1.

Theodore's shot was tipped twice, with William Karlsson getting a piece before Mark Stone deflected it in for the opening goal at 2:13 of the first period. Through seven playoff outings, Theodore has five points, four of which have come on the power play. He's added 18 shots, 11 blocks and a minus-4 rating. While he should still be able to make an impact on offense, Theodore will be seeing heavy defensive minutes against the Oilers' top forwards throughout the second round.

Shea Theodore
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
