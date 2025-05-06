Shea Theodore News: Contributes power-play assist
Theodore provided a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 1.
Theodore's shot was tipped twice, with William Karlsson getting a piece before Mark Stone deflected it in for the opening goal at 2:13 of the first period. Through seven playoff outings, Theodore has five points, four of which have come on the power play. He's added 18 shots, 11 blocks and a minus-4 rating. While he should still be able to make an impact on offense, Theodore will be seeing heavy defensive minutes against the Oilers' top forwards throughout the second round.
